Upstate group helps homeless veterans

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – A new program will be launching to help veterans who have fallen on hard times or are homeless.

The Boiling Springs’ American Legion Post 200 is the first chapter in the country to do this.

The “Indigent Care Fund” will be used to help vets who aren’t able to get the proper records to prove they served.

“We’re the first, were the first in the country to be doing this. We brought this to our executive board, the executive board said we need to bring this to the post. The post unanimously voted we need to be doing this for our veterans and their families,” said Mike Nanney with the American Legion Post 200.

The group plans to take this project to their national chapter.

They have also set up a GoFundMe page for donations to help start the project.

