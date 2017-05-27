USC Blown Out By LSU, 11-0; Gamecocks Finish SEC Tourney 3-2

HOOVER, ALA. (USC SID) – In its fifth game in five days, South Carolina ran out of steam as second seeded LSU reached 10 runs for the fifth consecutive game on their way to an 11-0 win over the Gamecocks in seven innings in the semifinals of the 2017 SEC Tournament. LSU is now 42-17 with the Gamecocks 35-25 on the year.

LSU belted out 14 hits with three homers on the way to the win and backed starter Jared Poche’, who allowed just two hits and two walks with a strikeout in six innings of work. He is now 10-3 on the year. South Carolina starter Colby Lee took the loss and is 2-1 on the season. He allowed four runs on four hits in 1.1 innings of work.

A pair of homers gave LSU a 3-0 lead in the first as Kramer Robertson led off the game with a solo homer and Greg Deichmann added a two-run shot that was just out of the grasp of TJ Hopkins at the wall in right-centerfield. The Tigers added a pair more in the second inning to take a 5-0 lead.

LSU would then put the game away with a six-spot in the third inning to take a commanding 11-0 lead. Michael Papierski tallied a RBI single, Zach Watson tripled to score two runs, Antoine Duplantis added a sacrifice fly and Deichmann hit his second homer of the game, a two-run shot to put the game out of reach for the Gamecocks.

GAME CHANGER

Greg Deichmann’s two-run homer just out of the reach of TJ Hopkins’ glove near the wall in right-center gave LSU a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

KEY STAT

LSU out-hit South Carolina 14-3 with four extra base hits accounting for seven of the 11 runs.

NOTABLES

Justin Row reached base in all five SEC Tournament games. Row raised his average to .290 on the year. Row was South Carolina’s top hitter at the SEC Tournament batting .368 (7-for-19) with five runs scored, a double, a homer and a pair of RBI.

South Carolina finished the SEC Tournament with eight homers and now have 58 on the year. That is the most by a South Carolina team since the beginning of the BBCOR era in 2011.

Junior right-hander Brandon Murray pitched two perfect innings of relief in his first stint since April 11 vs. North Carolina. Murray struck out two batters and retired all six batters he faced. Sophomore right-hander Graham Lawson also pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the Gamecocks out of the bullpen.

UP NEXT

South Carolina now awaits word on the announcement of the 64-team field for the 2017 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament. The one-hour selection show will air live at Noon ET on Monday, May 29 on ESPN2.