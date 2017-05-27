Why no Death Penalty for Todd Kohlhepp?

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – As the world watched, a now notorious serial killer was handed down a sentence of life.

“This was a death penalty case, no question about it,” said 7th Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette.

So why wasn’t it tried that way? The dozens of victim family members decided they wanted swifter justice.

Right now there are dozens of inmates waiting to be given even a date for lethal injection as the state has run out of the drugs.

“The reality of the situation is our state doesn’t have a functioning death penalty,” said Barnette.

The last lethal injection was administered in 2011. A death penalty case Barnette tried with then-Solicitor Trey Gowdy in 2001, is still awaiting a date as well.

“If the family was up for the challenge, we would have done it,” said Barnette.

That challenge comes with 4 murders Todd Kohlhepp was charged with in the Superbike case.

Capital cases must be air tight to avoid appeals or post-conviction relief hearings that can take decades to proceed. Barnette admits there may have been challenges with the evidence in Superbike being 13 years old and the hundreds of rumors that swirled around the case.

Another hurdle would have been the death of Todd Kohlhepp’s mother, Regina Tague. Kohlhepp first confessed about the murders to her, once in custody for the crimes on Wofford Road in Woodruff. Her testimony could not have been used posthumously because it could not be cross witnessed.

Kohlhepp admitted to investigators that he disassembled the 9mm Beretta and put it in the dumpster at his Hunt Club Apartment Complex the night of the murder in Spartanburg County.

As part of this plea agreement, Kohlhepp is not eligible for an appeal, parole, or post-conviction relief.

If Kohlhepp escapes prison at any time, he will be resentenced and the death penalty will be presented.