Crews respond to structure fire on N Main St. in Woodruff - Firefighters responded to a structure fire on North Main Street in Woodruff, according to Spartanburg County dispatch.

VIDEO: Bear spotted on Furman’s campus - A bear was spotted near North Village on Furman University's campus today, according to a post on Facebook.

Woman paid 15-year-old boy hundreds of dollars for sex, cops say - A Port St. Lucie woman was arrested for paying a 15-year-old boy hundreds of dollars for sex, according to detectives.

Man dead after falling from apartment complex roof in Greenville Co. - A man is dead after falling from an apartment complex on Roper Mountain Road, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.

Upstate survivor of Bataan Death March featured on 60 Minutes - A retired Army colonel who survived the Bataan Death March will walk in memory of the prisoner of wars who died in the Philippine jungle dur…

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ tops box office, ‘Baywatch’ sinks - It was smooth sailing to the top spot at the box office for “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” but the waters were choppier…

SC man awarded nearly $20K after pit bull attack - A South Carolina woman has been ordered to pay nearly $20,000 to a man who was attacked by her pit bull.

How to stay safe grilling this Memorial Day weekend - Before you break out the grill for the season, you make want to make sure it’s still safe to use.

Man charged with drawing, buying people’s blood, police say - Authorities say a Maryland man was paying people to draw their blood and storing the blood in large quantities in an abandoned apartment in …