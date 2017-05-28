Crews respond to structure fire on N Main St. in Woodruff

WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – Firefighters responded to a structure fire on North Main Street in Woodruff, according to Spartanburg County dispatch.
A call came in at about 10:03 p.m. Sunday.
Woodruff Fire Department responded to the scene.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
