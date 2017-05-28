Former college professor sentenced for child porn crimes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A former University of Tampa professor will spend the majority of the next two decades in federal prison for child pornography crimes, a judge ruled on Friday.

Nathan A. Madsen, 37, plead guilty in February to possessing child pornography and enticing a child to produce child pornography.

According to court documents, Madsen had responded to an online ad on Backpage.com from a man looking for someone to have sex with one of his girlfriend’s daughters, who Madsen believed was age 14. Turns out, the ad was actually placed by a federal agent with Homeland Security.

In correspondence with the agent, Madsen negotiated a meeting with one of the girls referenced in the ad and agreed to pay $140 to have sex with the minor.

Agents say Madsen asked for the girl’s picture and spoke to “her” on the phone. He then withdrew money from an ATM and headed to the designated meeting location where he met and paid an undercover agent.

According to a complaint, “Madsen paid the agent $140 in cash,” and “The (agent) asked Madsen not to rough her up or hit her because she had to go to school the next day.”

He was later taken into custody.

Following his arrest, agents searched his apartment and seized multiple electronic devices. Forensic analyses of his cell phone and tablet revealed his online relationship with a 16-year-old girl, who detectives say he persuaded to produce explicit images and videos for his benefit. They found 61 explicit images and 15 videos of the child, some of which depicted violate, sadistic or masochistic conduct, according to the States Attorney’s Office.

“Our HSI special agents, in partnership with the Tampa Police Department, have prevented this predator from harming more children,” said Ivan J. Arvelo, acting special agent in charge of HSI Tampa.

“This investigation demonstrates that child exploitation continues to be a threat that can’t be ignored. Today’s sentencing sends a message that HSI is committed to the investigation and prosecution to the fullest extent of the law of individuals who engage in any heinous crime against our children.”

Madsen was sentenced on Friday to 17 years and 6 months in federal prison, followed by a life term of supervised release.

