How to stay safe grilling this Memorial Day weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Before you break out the grill for the season, you make want to make sure it’s still safe to use.

If your grill was stored in a garage or covering, take the time to move it away from your house.

Experts at Lowe’s say every county has different regulations, but 15 feet is usually the standard.

Before you turn anything on, make sure to clean it properly.

“You want to keep all your internal burners, your tents, down underneath your grates; you want to keep them clean, free of any debris,” said Steve Cook, who works at Lowe’s. “It’s just basic common sense.”

Once the grill is ready to go, stand back while you light and always remember safety first.

Most grills have manuals so make sure to read through those before you fire up the pit.

More stories you may like on 7News

Salvation Army captain burned, firefighter hurt after house fire A family involved with the Salvation Army has been displaced and a man was seriously injured after a house fire early Sunday morning in Spar…

Family, friends remember Spartanburg shooting victims 1 year later It’s been more than one year since two men were found dead in a car in Spartanburg, and their families are still looking for answers.

New details released on Superbike case after Kohlhepp Plea A calculated killing, a professional job, is how the Sheriff’s Office described the gruesome, middle of the day, murders.

2 dead in stabbing after man yelled anti-Muslim slurs at women, police say Police say two people died and another was hurt in a stabbing on a Northeast Portland light-rail train after a man yelled racial slurs at tw…

Man killed in motorcycle wreck in Asheville ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man on a motorcycle was hit and killed in Asheville Friday afternoon, according to the Asheville Police Departmen…