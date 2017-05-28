Man dead after falling from apartment complex roof in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is dead after falling from an apartment complex on Roper Mountain Road, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The incident happened at about 1:10 p.m. on Sunday.

The coroner’s office says a Hispanic man was working for a roofing contractor when he fell from a second-story roof.

He was taken to the Greenville Memorial Trauma Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

