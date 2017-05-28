Man used receipt to solicit teen to perform sex act, police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A Winter Haven man is facing felony charges after police say he solicited a 16-year-old boy to perform a sex act.

Investigators say Mark Biermann went to a Winter Haven restaurant Saturday afternoon to order food, then used his receipt to write a note to the 16-year-old employee, telling him to read it later.

The note provided a phone number and stated the boy could call if he was interested in oral sex, according to deputies. The boy immediately told his manager and his parents, who called the police.

A sergeant with the Winter Haven Police Department called the number on the receipt pretending to be the victim, and told Biermann he was 15 years old. Biermann was not deterred, according to investigators, and discussed performing oral sex on the victim.

During a second phone call with Biermann, the sergeant again posed as the victim, confirming he was just 15 years old. Officers say Biermann again discussed sexual acts, said he wouldn’t tell anyone, and agreed to meet the victim to pick him up.

When Biermann showed up, officers arrested him. Biermann told them he believed the victim was 19 years old, but then confirmed he later found out the victim was underage.

More stories you may like on 7News

Salvation Army captain burned, firefighter hurt after house fire A family involved with the Salvation Army has been displaced and a man was seriously injured after a house fire early Sunday morning in Spar…

Family, friends remember Spartanburg shooting victims 1 year later It’s been more than one year since two men were found dead in a car in Spartanburg, and their families are still looking for answers.

New details released on Superbike case after Kohlhepp Plea A calculated killing, a professional job, is how the Sheriff’s Office described the gruesome, middle of the day, murders.

2 dead in stabbing after man yelled anti-Muslim slurs at women, police say Police say two people died and another was hurt in a stabbing on a Northeast Portland light-rail train after a man yelled racial slurs at tw…

Man killed in motorcycle wreck in Asheville ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man on a motorcycle was hit and killed in Asheville Friday afternoon, according to the Asheville Police Departmen…