Salvation Army captain burned in Spartanburg Co. house fire

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A family involved with the Salvation Army has been displaced and a man seriously injured after a house fire early Sunday morning in Spartanburg County.

According to The American Red Cross, the fire happened at a home on Hunters Pointe Dr. which housed two adults and a child.

Tom Louden, General Secretary of the Salvation Army of the Carolinas confirmed that both of the adults inside work for the Salvation Army in Spartanburg.

A man was burned in the fire and had to be transported to Spartanburg Regional Hospital, where he was later transferred to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta.

The burn victim has been identified by Louden as Captain Donnie Marvels. His wife, Captain Paulette Marvels, and the child inside the home did not have any reported injuries. She is a Corps Officer for the Salvation Army.

According to Louden, the fire started when Donnie was working on a motorcycle in the home’s garage. The burns were mainly on the victim’s legs.

Louden gives thanks to the first responders and neighbors who acted quickly to assist the family during this fire. He asks that you keep their family in your prayers.

The American Red Cross is helping the family with supplies including food, clothing, and housing among essential needs.