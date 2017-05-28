Upstate survivor of Bataan Death March featured on 60 Minutes

(WSPA) – A retired Army colonel who survived the Bataan Death March will walk in memory of the prisoner of wars who died in the Philippine jungle during World War II.

Ben Skardon will be 100 years old the next time he walks in the Bataan Memorial Death March.

The Clemson graduate taught English at the university and still lives in Clemson.

Skardon is one of about 100 survivors of one of WWII’s most notorious war atrocities.

For a decade, he’s marched every year in the New Mexico desert.

CBS 60 Minutes profiled his story of survival and how he continues to inspire people all over America.

