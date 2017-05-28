VIDEO: Bear spotted on Furman’s campus

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A bear was spotted near North Village on Furman University’s campus today, according to a post on Facebook.

Furman Police Chief Tom Saccenti posted a video of the bear on Facebook.

In the post, Saccenti jokes that they decided to let this particular suspect get away.

(Video credit: Chief Tom Saccenti / Facebook)

More stories you may like on 7News

Salvation Army captain burned, firefighter hurt after house fire A family involved with the Salvation Army has been displaced and a man was seriously injured after a house fire early Sunday morning in Spar…

Family, friends remember Spartanburg shooting victims 1 year later It’s been more than one year since two men were found dead in a car in Spartanburg, and their families are still looking for answers.

New details released on Superbike case after Kohlhepp Plea A calculated killing, a professional job, is how the Sheriff’s Office described the gruesome, middle of the day, murders.

2 dead in stabbing after man yelled anti-Muslim slurs at women, police say Police say two people died and another was hurt in a stabbing on a Northeast Portland light-rail train after a man yelled racial slurs at tw…

Man killed in motorcycle wreck in Asheville ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man on a motorcycle was hit and killed in Asheville Friday afternoon, according to the Asheville Police Departmen…