VIDEO: Bear spotted on Furman’s campus

By Published:

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A bear was spotted near North Village on Furman University’s campus today, according to a post on Facebook.

Furman Police Chief Tom Saccenti posted a video of the bear on Facebook.

In the post, Saccenti jokes that they decided to let this particular suspect get away.

(Video credit: Chief Tom Saccenti / Facebook)

