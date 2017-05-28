VIDEO: Bear spotted on Furman’s campus

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A bear was spotted near North Village on Furman University’s campus today, according to a post on Facebook.
Furman Police Chief Tom Saccenti posted a video of the bear on Facebook.
In the post, Saccenti jokes that they decided to let this particular suspect get away.
(Video credit: Chief Tom Saccenti / Facebook)
