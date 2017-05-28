Woman locked kids in car trunk while she shopped, police say

RIVERDALE, Utah (AP) — A 39-year-old Utah woman has been arrested after she allegedly locked her two young children in her car’s trunk while she went inside a Wal-Mart store to shop.

Riverdale police say witnesses heard the children ages 2 and 5 making noise and saw the car shaking, got the older child to pull the emergency latch and called 911.

Tori Lee Castillo remains jailed on suspicion of child abuse after being arrested Thursday evening when she returned to the car.

Police Lt. Casey Warren says the state child welfare was contacted and the children were turned over to a responsible party.

More stories you may like on 7News

Salvation Army captain burned, firefighter hurt after house fire A family involved with the Salvation Army has been displaced and a man was seriously injured after a house fire early Sunday morning in Spar…

Family, friends remember Spartanburg shooting victims 1 year later It’s been more than one year since two men were found dead in a car in Spartanburg, and their families are still looking for answers.

New details released on Superbike case after Kohlhepp Plea A calculated killing, a professional job, is how the Sheriff’s Office described the gruesome, middle of the day, murders.

2 dead in stabbing after man yelled anti-Muslim slurs at women, police say Police say two people died and another was hurt in a stabbing on a Northeast Portland light-rail train after a man yelled racial slurs at tw…

Man killed in motorcycle wreck in Asheville ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man on a motorcycle was hit and killed in Asheville Friday afternoon, according to the Asheville Police Departmen…