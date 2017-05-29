Business I-85 closed after tractor trailer fire

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:


SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Southbound Business I-85 is closed after a tractor trailer fire early Monday morning.

The closure is near mile marker 2. Drivers can exit off at Fairforest Road or New Cut Road to get around the blocked area.

As of 5 a.m., the section of interstate isn’t expected to reopen in 3 to 4 hours.

Firefighters say the truck caught fire after the brakes overheated. The driver had a partner with him. 7News is told neither were hurt in the fire.

