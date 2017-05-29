Clemson Learns Of Baseball Regional Guests

By Published:

Clemson Athletics

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Tigers were selected to the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed in the Clemson (S.C.) Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium Stadium. The Tigers (39-19) will face No. 4 seed UNC Greensboro (35-22) in the their opening game, while No. 2 seed Vanderbilt (33-22-1) and No. 3 seed St. John’s (42-11) round out the regional field. It marks Clemson’s 42nd NCAA Tournament appearance, fifth most in the nation, and 30th in the last 31 years.

 

Clemson opens the double-elimination regional against UNC Greensboro on Friday at 7 p.m., on ESPN3. Vanderbilt plays St. John’s on Friday at noon on SEC Network and ESPN3.

 

The Tigers were one of seven ACC schools chosen to the NCAA Tournament, joining Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia and Wake Forest.

