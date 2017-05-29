Gator takes Memorial Day dip in family’s pool

WFLA Published:
Alligator in pool
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Homeowners in Sarasota County, Florida, found an unexpected guest in their pool Monday morning.

Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in the Plantation neighborhood, where an alligator was found at the bottom of a family’s pool.

The gator measures about 7 to 8 feet, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also responded and called for a trapper who will relocate the reptile. Deputy Lori Clark captured video of the gator being removed.

