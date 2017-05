A man accused is accused of exposing himself to multiple women in Wellford, according to Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Jackson N Edge, 53, of Christopher St. in Duncan, is charged with 5 counts of indecent exposure and 1 count of Burglary 2nd Degree – Non Viol, according to the detention center website.

The warrants it happened on May 26 near Ford St. and Knighton Dr. in Wellford.