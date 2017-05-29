Man ID’d who fell from roof at Greenville Apt. and died

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is dead after falling from an apartment complex on Roper Mountain Road, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The incident happened around 1:10 p.m. Sunday.

Eugenio Lopez Alvarez, 28, of Fairmont, IL was working for a roofing contractor and fell from a second-story roof, according to the coroner’s office.

He was taken to the Greenville Memorial Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead.

The coroner says he died of blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

The death has been ruled an accident.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating.

More stories you may like on 7News

Tiger kills female zookeeper at zoo in England The tiger never escaped from the enclosure, and police said foul play was not suspected in the keeper’s death.

DNA links unsolved rape and murders in other states A 2006 DNA match determined that the same person may have sexually assaulted and killed Genevieve Zitricki in 1990 in Greenville, South Caro…

Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charges Tiger Woods has been arrested on DUI charges, according to Palm Beach Co. jail records.

Salvation Army captain burned, firefighter hurt after house fire A family involved with the Salvation Army has been displaced and a man was seriously injured after a house fire early Sunday morning in Spar…

Family, friends remember Spartanburg shooting victims 1 year later It’s been more than one year since two men were found dead in a car in Spartanburg, and their families are still looking for answers.