Man ID’d who fell from roof at Greenville Apt. and died

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is dead after falling from an apartment complex on Roper Mountain Road, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The incident happened around 1:10 p.m. Sunday.

Eugenio Lopez Alvarez, 28, of Fairmont, IL was working for a roofing contractor and fell from a second-story roof, according to the coroner’s office.

He was taken to the Greenville Memorial Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead.

The coroner says he died of blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

The death has been ruled an accident.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating.

