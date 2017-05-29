Memorial Day events in the Upstate, WNC

(WSPA) — Several events are planned throughout the area to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country.

Gaffney – Service starts at 10 a.m. May 29th at the War Memorial at the War Monument on Limestone Street in downtown Gaffney

Greenville County

The Greenville Track Club will hold its first annual Freedom Flyer Run on Memorial Day in Falls Park at 8:30am. Active military, police, fire and EMS can participate free. Click or tap here for more information.

The first Memorial Day Ride benefiting the Green Beret Foundation will be held on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2017. The ride honors both those who have lost their lives in service to the United States and their families. Rides start and finish at Carolina Triathlon at 123 Welborn Street in Greenville. This cost is $20. A 70-mile ride starts at 9 a.m., while a 30-mile and 10-mile rides start at 10 a.m. Click or tap here for details on The Green Beret Foundation.

Greenville County and the Joint Veterans Council will hold a Memorial Day Ceremony that starts at 10 a.m. in front of the Greenville Veterans Memorial Monument at County Square. Veterans will speak and there will be performances by the Upstate Senior Concert Band and Clearview Singers. The Military Order of the Purple Heart will also serve hot dogs and refreshments.

Simpsonville – The 2017 Simpsonville Memorial Day Ceremony will feature a special presentation from Quilts of Valor to seven members of the Simpsonville Police Department. The organization’s mission is to cover those service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. That starts at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29 at Veteran’s Corner at the Corner of SE Main Street and Richardson Street. The Ceremony will be moved to Simpsonville Activity and Senior Center as 310 W. Curtis St. in the event of rain.

Polk County – VFW Post 9116 will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at the Polk Memorial Gardens in Columbus at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day, May 29. Gina Cashion, the new Veteran Service Officer for Polk County, will speak at the ceremony that includes a 21-gun salute by the Polk County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard and the playing of TAPS.

Ceremony at the Saluda Veterans Park starts at 3:30 p.m.

Singing for Soldiers in Columbus Veterans Park at the corner of Gibson and Ward in Columbus starts at 6 p.m. Gospel and bluegrass artists will perform at the patriotic ceremony. Hot dogs and desserts will be available. People are urged to bring lawn chairs.

Buncombe County – The Asheville-Buncombe Memorial Day Concert and Ceremony will be held in Pack Square Park starting at 2:30 p.m. May 29.

The North Carolina Fort Bragg 82nd Airborne Band will perform before, after and during the ceremony. Asheville’s choral group The Reuter Center Singers will also perform at the ceremony.

Members of the Armed Forces and community first responders will be recognized by various speakers. A commemoration wreath will be presented in honor of members of the Armed Forces and Asheville and Buncombe County emergency responders, and in commemoration of those who have sacrificed their lives in service to this country and community.