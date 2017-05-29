Search continues for drowning victim at Lake Greenwood



GREENWOOD Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Divers with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources will return to Lake Greenwood on Memorial Day to search for a man who drowned over the weekend.

Authorities say a man drowned Saturday evening near Puckett’s Ferry. DNR officials say the man did not resurface after he jumped off a boat.

Dive teams searched through Saturday night and returned Sunday.

Greenwood County sheriff’s deputies and Abbeville County Dive Team also assisted in the extensive search.

The man’s name has not been released as of Monday morning.

