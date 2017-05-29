Storms cause damage, bring local festival to halt

WSPA Staff Published:
Many vendors at the Lake Lure Arts and Crafts Festival were left without tents after storms on Saturday night. Source: Around Lake Lure

RUTHERFORD Co., N.C. (WSPA) – Storms left behind damage at the Lake Lure Arts and Crafts Festival.

Severe weather hit Saturday night causing the festival to close Sunday morning as vendors cleaned up and assessed the damage.

7 News is told many vendors lost tents during the storms.

Some vendors opened at noon Sunday and plan to reopen 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today if weather permits.

More than 80 artisans were expected to participate in the festival held over the Memorial Day weekend. Organizers say the event also helps raise funds to feed the hungry in the community.

