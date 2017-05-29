Severe T-Storms may dampen your Memorial Day

Can’t see the radar on the app? CLICK HERE

Strong to severe storms may dampen your Memorial Day afternoon and evening as a line of strong to severe storms move across the Upstate and mountains.

A slow-moving front will enter the area this afternoon and serve as a focus point for storm development.

Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s in the Upstate and low 80s in the mountains ahead of these storms.

Our biggest threat will be strong, gusty winds, hail and dangerous lightning. These storms are expected to form in areas near and south of the I-85 corridor.

SEVERE T-STORM WATCH ISSUED FOR THE FOLLOWING UNTIL 9 P.M.



SOUTH CAROLINA

ABBEVILLE AIKEN ANDERSON

BAMBERG BARNWELL CALHOUN

CHEROKEE CHESTER CHESTERFIELD

CLARENDON EDGEFIELD FAIRFIELD

GREENVILLE GREENWOOD KERSHAW

LANCASTER LAURENS LEE

LEXINGTON MCCORMICK NEWBERRY

OCONEE ORANGEBURG PICKENS

RICHLAND SALUDA SPARTANBURG

SUMTER UNION YORK

GEORGIA

BALDWIN BANKS BARROW

BARTOW BIBB BLECKLEY

BURKE BUTTS CHATTAHOOCHEE

CHEROKEE CLARKE CLAYTON

COBB COLUMBIA COWETA

CRAWFORD DEKALB DOUGLAS

ELBERT FAYETTE FORSYTH

FRANKLIN FULTON GLASCOCK

GREENE GWINNETT HABERSHAM

HALL HANCOCK HARRIS

HART HENRY HOUSTON

JACKSON JASPER JEFFERSON

JOHNSON JONES LAMAR

LINCOLN MACON MADISON

MARION MCDUFFIE MERIWETHER

MONROE MORGAN MUSCOGEE

NEWTON OCONEE OGLETHORPE

PAULDING PEACH PIKE

PUTNAM RICHMOND ROCKDALE

SCHLEY SPALDING STEPHENS

STEWART TALBOT TALIAFERRO

TAYLOR TWIGGS UPSON

WALTON WARREN WASHINGTON

WEBSTER WILKES WILKINSON

