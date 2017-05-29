Severe T-Storms may dampen your Memorial Day

Can’t see the radar on the app? CLICK HERE
Strong to severe storms may dampen your Memorial Day afternoon and evening as a line of strong to severe storms move across the Upstate and mountains.
A slow-moving front will enter the area this afternoon and serve as a focus point for storm development.
Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s in the Upstate and low 80s in the mountains ahead of these storms.
Our biggest threat will be strong, gusty winds, hail and dangerous lightning. These storms are expected to form in areas near and south of the I-85 corridor.
SEVERE T-STORM WATCH ISSUED FOR THE FOLLOWING UNTIL 9 P.M.
SOUTH CAROLINA
ABBEVILLE AIKEN ANDERSON
BAMBERG BARNWELL CALHOUN
CHEROKEE CHESTER CHESTERFIELD
CLARENDON EDGEFIELD FAIRFIELD
GREENVILLE GREENWOOD KERSHAW
LANCASTER LAURENS LEE
LEXINGTON MCCORMICK NEWBERRY
OCONEE ORANGEBURG PICKENS
RICHLAND SALUDA SPARTANBURG
SUMTER UNION YORK
GEORGIA
BALDWIN BANKS BARROW
BARTOW BIBB BLECKLEY
BURKE BUTTS CHATTAHOOCHEE
CHEROKEE CLARKE CLAYTON
COBB COLUMBIA COWETA
CRAWFORD DEKALB DOUGLAS
ELBERT FAYETTE FORSYTH
FRANKLIN FULTON GLASCOCK
GREENE GWINNETT HABERSHAM
HALL HANCOCK HARRIS
HART HENRY HOUSTON
JACKSON JASPER JEFFERSON
JOHNSON JONES LAMAR
LINCOLN MACON MADISON
MARION MCDUFFIE MERIWETHER
MONROE MORGAN MUSCOGEE
NEWTON OCONEE OGLETHORPE
PAULDING PEACH PIKE
PUTNAM RICHMOND ROCKDALE
SCHLEY SPALDING STEPHENS
STEWART TALBOT TALIAFERRO
TAYLOR TWIGGS UPSON
WALTON WARREN WASHINGTON
WEBSTER WILKES WILKINSON