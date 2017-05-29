Upstate deputy in hospital after early-morning crash

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital after an early-morning crash in Greenville County.

The deputy crashed on Fork Shoals Road near Highway 418 around 12:30 a.m. Monday, according to dispatch. They say he hit a utility pole and was the only one involved in the crash.

The officer’s condition was not immediately available.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.

