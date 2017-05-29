Upstate Veterans Receive Quilt of Valor

Simpsonville, SC (WSPA) Eight upstate veterans are now recipients of the Quilt of Valor, a civilian honor which honors them them for their military service.

Seven of those veterans received their quilt Monday morning at a Memorial Day ceremony in Simpsonville. Dozens of people attended the event on Veteran’s Corner. Former Police Chief Steve Moore was given a quilt for his service in the Air Force prior to becoming the city’s top law man.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for those years, standing watch and being far from home,” Moore said.

Former World War II Paratrooper Rudy Hardwick was unable to attend the event so organizers delivered his quilt to him at a nearby nursing home. At 103 years old, he is the oldest veteran to receive a quilt in South Carolina.

To nominate a veteran for a Quilt of Valor, visit the website at http://www.qovf.org.