Watermelon Queen



Island Fruit Salad

·

This refreshing fruit salad is sinfully delicious and makes a great snack or even a tasty dessert. It also supplies hefty amounts of nutrients, such as vitamin C, folate, calcium, and magnesium. Canned mandarin oranges can be used in place of the fresh orange.

Ingredients

· 2 tablespoons sugar

· 2 tablespoons water

· 1/2 lime juiced (1 tablespoon)

· 1 1/2 teaspoons rum extract

· 2 kiwis peeled and diced

· 1 orange sectioned and halfed

· 2 cups seedless watermelon, chopped

· 2 teaspoons flaked, sweetened coconut

Instructions

1. In a small bowl, add the sugar and water and microwave for 20 seconds. Stir to completely dissolve sugar. Cool. Once cool, add lime juice and extract. 2. In a medium bowl, add kiwi, orange and watermelon. Pour rum juice over the top and thoroughly toss. Let sit for 30 minutes to allow flavors to blend. 3. Divide fruit salad into two bowls and sprinkle with coconut.

Servings

Makes 2 servings.