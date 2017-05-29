Women hid in closet from NC intruder who was later killed by police, 911 call reveals

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman who was watching Netflix on a couch in a Cary home heard and saw an intruder in the house early Sunday morning, according to a 911 call.

She and another woman then hid in an upstairs closet as they called 911 around 2:30 a.m. and waited for police to arrive at the home in the 200 block of Firetree Lane.

The suspect later ran from the home and was fatally shot by police, according to the 911 call and police.

The two women, whose ages are not known, whispered throughout the call, but one sounds much younger and is possibly a girl.

“I was out on the couch watching a TV show on Netflix and I heard (a door) open and close,” the younger woman said. “I looked over the balcony and I saw someone.”

That woman then went and awakened the other woman and the pair hid in an upstairs closet, according to the call.

At one point, the pair said they thought they heard their own dog growling, one woman said to the 911 operator.

During the wait for police to arrive, the 911 operator tells the women that he will let them know when police are going to walk around the outside of the home.

“I hope it’s quickly,” the older woman said.

During the 20-minute call, the pair whispered to the 911 operator about hearing the suspect in the home.

“She thinks that she hears someone in here… I hope you are nearby,” the woman who was awakened by the other says.

During the call, the 911 operator tells the women that police saw the suspect run from the house and that officers are searching for him.

Police deployed a K-9 officer to help track the suspect, the 911 operator tells the women.

After about 20 minutes, the 911 operator tells the pair they can walk downstairs and meet a police officer at the front door.

The 911 operator says that the young woman who initially heard and saw the intruder and awakened the other woman did “a fantastic job.”

“She’s a trooper,” the other woman said.