2 charged in chase, crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Deputies say a driver and passenger are in custody after a chase in Anderson County, Friday night.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop the car for a traffic violation when the chase started near Sandy Springs Road.

The chase ended when the suspects’ car crashed at the intersection of Cantrell Road and Lebanon Road.

The following people have been charged:

Kadijah Tysheen Smith

Driving under suspension

Failure to stop for blue lights

Defective headlight



Michael James Jordan

Simple possession of marijuana