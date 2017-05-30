2 charged in chase, crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Deputies say a driver and passenger are in custody after a chase in Anderson County, Friday night.
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop the car for a traffic violation when the chase started near Sandy Springs Road.
The chase ended when the suspects’ car crashed at the intersection of Cantrell Road and Lebanon Road.
The following people have been charged:
Kadijah Tysheen Smith
Driving under suspension
Failure to stop for blue lights
Defective headlight
Michael James Jordan
Simple possession of marijuana