2 charged in chase, crash in Anderson Co.

By Published: Updated:
Michael Jordan (left) - Kadijah Smith (right)
Michael Jordan (left) - Kadijah Smith (right)

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Deputies say a driver and passenger are in custody after a chase in Anderson County, Friday night.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop the car for a traffic violation when the chase started near Sandy Springs Road.

The chase ended when the suspects’ car crashed at the intersection of Cantrell Road and Lebanon Road.

The following people have been charged:

Kadijah Tysheen Smith
Driving under suspension
Failure to stop for blue lights
Defective headlight


Michael James Jordan
Simple possession of marijuana

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s