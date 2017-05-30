2 killed in head-on crash on Hwy. 101 in Gray Court

GRAY COURT, SC (WSPA) – Two people were killed in a head-on crash Tuesday morning.

It happened at 7:46 a.m. on Hwy. 101 at Durbin Church Rd. in Gray Court, according to SC Highway Patrol.

Laurens Co. Coroner Nick Nichols says the following people were killed:

Matthew James Cudd of Bagwell Road in Roebuck died from blunt force trauma at the hospital.

We are waiting to release the other person’s name.

