2 teen girls shot at graduation party in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE Co., SC (WSPA) – Two teen girls were shot at a graduation party on May 28, according to the Abbeville Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say it happened at Grey Rock Estates in Abbeville around 3:30 a.m.

Another person was hurt while trying to get away.

The victims had non life-threatening injures.

One was shot in the forearm. Deputies didn’t have information on where the other was shot, but both are expected to make full recoveries.

The sheriff’s office says they are working around the clock on the investigation and hope to release more information in the coming days.

