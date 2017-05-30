Bears Cut Former USC QB Shaw

By Published:
usc gamecocks generic web

The Chicago Bears have released former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw.

The news was first reported by NFL.com.

Shaw signed witht he Bears last offseason and played in three preseason games, completing 11 of 16 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns before breaking his leg in the third preseason contest against the Chiefs.

Prior to arriving in Chicago, he played with the Browns, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

He started one regular season game for Cleveland, throwing for 177 yards and one interception.

During his NFL career, Shaw has been a resident of Greenville.

