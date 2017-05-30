Big Glenn’s Grill restaurant open in Spartanburg

There’s a new restaurant in open Spartanburg.

It’s called Big Glenn’s Grill.

It’s on East Main St. near Pine St.

It’s a soul food and grill.

The owner says they have all types of food for hungry customers.

“Well we try to bring a variety of different things to Spartanburg . We try to bring some soul food, we got a variety of different things on the menu. We specialize in a big baby burger. Big T’s World Famous Potato Wedges. Go the big old chicken sandwich , we got several different features,” said Jason Glenn Sr.

Glenn says he’s been in the catering business for years, but felt it was time to open this new business.