Easley’s Chapman Is Gatorade SC Baseball Player Of The Year

Gatorade Release

CHICAGO (May 30, 2017) — In its 32nd year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company, today announced Logan Chapman of Easley High School as its 2016-17 Gatorade South Carolina Baseball Player of the Year. Chapman is the first Gatorade South Carolina Baseball Player of the Year to be chosen from Easley High School.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Chapman as South Carolina’s best high school baseball player. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year, Chapman joins an elite alumni association of past state award-winners in 12 sports, including Derek Jeter (1991-92, Kalamazoo High School, Mich.), Jon Lester (2001-02, Bellarmine Preparatory School, Wash.), David Price (2003-04, Blackman High School, Tenn.), Clayton Kershaw (2005-06, Highland Park High School, Texas), Rick Porcello (2006-2007, Seaton Hall Preparatory School, N.J.) and Kris Bryant (2009-10, Bonanza High School, Nev.).

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior right-handed pitcher and designated hitter posted a 6-0 record on the mound with a 0.66 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 51 innings this past season, leading the Green Waves (23-3) to the Class 5A district championship game. Ranked as the state’s No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2017 by Perfect Game, Chapman also batted .365 with four home runs, 27 RBI and a .778 slugging percentage.

Chapman has volunteered locally on behalf of his parish community and as a youth baseball coach. “Logan Chapman has been an integral part of our baseball program,” said Easley head coach Josh Warner. “His strong work ethic and ability to lead are qualities that will serve him well in his future and future baseball endeavors.”

Chapman has maintained a 3.22 GPA in the classroom. He has signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball on scholarship at the University of South Carolina this fall.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which work with top sport-specific experts and a media advisory board of accomplished, veteran prep sports journalists to determine the state winners in each sport.

Chapman joins recent Gatorade South Carolina Baseball Players of the Year Thomas Jones (2015-16, Laurens District High School), Jake Crawford (2014-15, Belton-Honea Path High School), Grant Holmes (2013-14, Conway High School), Nick Ciuffo (2012-13, Lexington High School), Jamie Callahan (2011-12, Dillon High School), Jordan Montgomery (2010–11, Sumter High School), Forrest Koumas (2009-10, Lugoff-Elgin High School), Madison Younginer (2008–09, Mauldin High School), Zac Fuesser (2007-08, York Comprehensive High School), and Steven Neff (2006-07, Lancaster High School) among the state’s list of former award winners.

As a Gatorade Player of the Year, Logan will be able to select a national or local youth sports organization to receive a grant as part of the Gatorade Play It Forward program. Every Gatorade Player of the Year state winner receives a $1,000 grant to donate and will have the opportunity to enter for an additional $10,000 spotlight grant by writing a brief essay explaining why their selected organization deserves additional support. 12 spotlight grants – one for each sport – will be announced throughout the year.