Fire that hurt Salvation Army Captain, firefighter cause released

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A family involved with the Salvation Army has been displaced and a man was seriously injured after a house fire late Saturday night in Spartanburg County.

A call came in at about 10:59 p.m. Saturday.

According to The American Red Cross, the fire happened at a home on Hunters Pointe Dr. which housed two adults and a child.

Tom Louden, General Secretary of the Salvation Army of the Carolinas confirmed that both of the adults inside work for the Salvation Army in Spartanburg.

A man was burned in the fire and had to be transported to Spartanburg Regional Hospital, where he was later transferred to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta.

The burn victim has been identified by Louden as Captain Donnie Marvels. His wife, Captain Paulette Marvels, and the child inside the home did not have any reported injuries. She is a Corps Officer for the Salvation Army.

Fire investigators have ruled the fire accidental. They say Donnie Marvels was working on the fuel tank of a motorcycle in the garage.

The vapors ignited as he was opening the garage door.

Captain Marvels was treated at the burn center and released earlier today. He is back in Spartanburg recovering and will be at the shelter provided by Red Cross for his displaced family.

Louden gives thanks to the first responders and neighbors who acted quickly to assist the family during this fire. He asks that you keep their family in your prayers.

The American Red Cross is helping the family with supplies including food, clothing, and housing among essential needs.

The fire has been ruled as accidental.

A female firefighter was also injured, according to North Spartanburg Fire Department. They say she had muscle strains.

