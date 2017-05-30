Help find hit & run suspect in Ware Shoals

By Published:
Police say the truck is similar to this Doge Dakota
Police say the truck is similar to this Doge Dakota

WARE SHOALS, SC (WSPA) – Ware Shoals Police are asking for you help to find a suspect in a hit and run.

They say the vehicle is similar to the 90s model Dodge Dakota truck in the picture.

A witness said the damage to the front end is in a V pattern and the truck will have radiator damage and a busted headlight.

Police say Ware Shoals Fire Chief Rodney Boyter was the victim.

If you have any information call 942-8632.

Police say the owner could be anywhere since this was during the Catfish Festival.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s