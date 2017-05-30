Help find hit & run suspect in Ware Shoals

WARE SHOALS, SC (WSPA) – Ware Shoals Police are asking for you help to find a suspect in a hit and run.

They say the vehicle is similar to the 90s model Dodge Dakota truck in the picture.

A witness said the damage to the front end is in a V pattern and the truck will have radiator damage and a busted headlight.

Police say Ware Shoals Fire Chief Rodney Boyter was the victim.

If you have any information call 942-8632.

Police say the owner could be anywhere since this was during the Catfish Festival.