Lidl opening in Greenville and Spartanburg June 15

(WSPA) – Lidl is opening their first South Carolina stores on June 15 in Greenville and Spartanburg, according to the company.

They say there will be a 4 day grand opening starting at 7:40 a.m. on June 15.

“We cannot wait to open our first South Carolina stores on June 15,” said Brendan Proctor, President and CEO of Lidl US. “We are looking forward to opening our doors to our new customers in Greenville and Spartanburg, and introducing them to grocery shopping that’s retooled and refreshed. Lidl is committed to delivering our customers less complexity, lower prices, better choices, and greater confidence.”

The first 100 customers will receive a wooden coin for a change to win up to $100 in Lindl gift cards.

Shoppers will also get a complimentary Lidl reusable bag while supplies last.