Man accused of car break-is, meth in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A man has been arrested and accused of a series of car break-ins and meth, according to Hendersonville Police Department.

They say the break-ins happened in the Hyman Ave. area.

They identified Ramize Ramirez, age 19 of Hendersonville.

He was arrested during a vehicle stop on May 30th around 1:21 a.m., according to police.

Police say he is charged with the following:

1 count of Breaking and Entering of a motor vehicle (felony)

1 count of Unlawful Obtaining of a Credit Card (felony)

1 count of Financial Credit Card Fraud (felony)

Possession of Methamphetamine, a felony

Ramirez’s bond was set at $19,000 secured, according to police.

Investigators say they are into other related cases and would like to thank citizens for helping identify Ramirez.

They are encouraging anyone with information on vehicle break-ins to call the police department at 828-697-3025.

They say almost all vehicle break-ins happen in unlocked vehicles.

They say you should lock you vehicles and not leave valuables or items that may be of interest to thieves in your vehicles.