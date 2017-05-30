Man charged in fatal DUI crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 76 in Greenville County close to the Anderson County border on May 19.

One of the drivers has now been charged with her death.

James Edward Price, 32, of Laurens is charged with felony DUI resulting in death, according to SC Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 4:48 p.m. when two drivers traveling in opposite directions on US 76 collided head-on, according to the SC Highway Patrol.

The SC Highway Patrol says a SUV driven by Price was traveling east on Highway 76 when he crossed over the center line, hitting a minivan.

The driver of the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in that minivan was was taken to Greenville Memorial for treatment.

The woman killed was identified as Susan Carlson Burton, of Anderson.

SC Highway Patrol says Price was also injured and taken to the hospital.

The driver that was killed was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to Highway Patrol.