Man mad over opossum in house holds knife to woman’s throat say police

GREER, SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of holding a knife to a woman’s throat during an incident involving a opossum, according to a report from Greer Police.

Police say they responded to a 911 call on 10th St. about a man holding a knife to the throat of a female roommate.

Police say they could hear a woman screaming when they went into the front yard.

The victim and a witness said Morris Davis, 68, got agitated a cursed loudly when a opossum got into an upstairs bedroom.

The victim went down stairs to tell Davis to stop cursing before going back up to take care of the varmint.

She said Davis cornered her against the wall with the knife to her throat and made menacing statements.

He them stopped yelling and blew a kiss to her while still holding the knife to her throat, according to the report.

The witness saw him with the knife and said she was going to call police.

Davis threw the knife into the kitchen, according to report.

The witness then got the knife and put it in a closet.

Davis is charged with:

Assault and Battery 1st degree

Kidnapping

Possession of a knife during commission of a violent crime.

Crime

Man charged in fatal DUI crash in Greenville Co. James Edward Price, 32, of Laurens is charged with felony DUI resulting in death, according to SC Highway Patrol.

Woman accused of stabbing woman in Pickens Deputies say it happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Anthony Rd. in Pickens.

2 teen girls shot at graduation party in Abbeville Deputies say it happened at Grey Rock Estates in Abbeville around 3:30 a.m.

Man accused of car break-is, meth in Hendersonville He was arrested during a vehicle stop on May 30th around 1:21 a.m., according to police.

82-year-old man saves wife, detains would-be burglar in CA The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office arrested a transient woman accused of attacking a San Jose couple and attempting to burglarize their…