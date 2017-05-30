Man mad over opossum in house holds knife to woman’s throat say police

Published:
Morris Davis
Morris Davis

GREER, SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of holding a knife to a woman’s throat during an incident involving a opossum, according to a report from Greer Police.

Police say they responded to a 911 call on 10th St. about a man holding a knife to the throat of a female roommate.

Police say they could hear a woman screaming when they went into the front yard.

The victim and a witness said Morris Davis, 68, got agitated a cursed loudly when a opossum got into an upstairs bedroom.

The victim went down stairs to tell Davis to stop cursing before going back up to take care of the varmint.

She said Davis cornered her against the wall with the knife to her throat and made menacing statements.

He them stopped yelling and blew a kiss to her while still holding the knife to her throat, according to the report.

The witness saw him with the knife and said she was going to call police.

Davis threw the knife into the kitchen, according to report.

The witness then got the knife and put it in a closet.

Davis is charged with:

Assault and Battery 1st degree
Kidnapping
Possession of a knife during commission of a violent crime.

