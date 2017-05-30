Man shot, said he was in wrong place at wrong time

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A man told Spartanburg Police he was hanging out at the wrong place at the wrong time after he was shot.

Police say they responded to a shooting on May 29 around 8:19 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Wood St.

A man was shot in the left arm and ankle, according to the report.

The victim told police he was on Howard St. close to Victoria Gardens with another man he had seen around approached him.

The victim said he was trying to stay out of trouble and avoid the other man but that man pulled out a gun and sot at him five or seven times.