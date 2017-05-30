Man with knife chased kid around park say Jackson Co. deputies

JACKSON Co., NC (WSPA) – A man is accused of chasing a child around a Jackson Co. park with a knife, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said it happened May 27 at Mark Watson Park.

The man was subdued and held on the ground by adults, including the child’s dad, by the time deputies got there.

Several witnesses say the 7-year-old was being chased through parts of the park by Michael Ray Driver.

Driver is charged with the following:

Intoxicated and disruptive

Simple assault

Assault on a child under 12

Go armed to terror of people