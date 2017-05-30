Man with meth leads deputies on chase in Oconee Co. says report

WALAHALLA, SC (WSPA) – A Westminster man is in jail on multiple charges after a police chase Tuesday morning, according to the Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Allen Cook, 27, of Earles Grove Rd. is charged with:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Failure to stop for a Blue Light

Improper Display of a Tag

Reckless Driving

Operating an Uninsured Vehicle

No South Carolina Driver’s License

A deputy was on patrol on Highway 182 in Fair Play when they saw a SUV with a tag that was supposed to be on another car.

The deputy pulled over the SUV, but as the deputy got out, the SUV took off.

The chase began in Oconee Co, then went into Anderson Co, and back into Oconee Co.

The chase ended on Greer Rd.

Deputies say they found a bag of what appeared to be meth on Cook.