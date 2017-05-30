More employees not using vacation time

(WPSA) — A new surveys says fewer Americans are using all of their vacation days. The survey was conducted by Glassdoor.com and found, that only 23% of American’s used all of their vacation days last year.

Health experts warn that people who do skip out on vacation tend to be more stressed, have relationship problems and suffer from anxiety.

According to CBS Sacramento, one doctor says, “Vacations are good for you. “They’re a chance to recover and to get yourself going again and to give yourself some proper rest.”

