More employees not using vacation time

By Published:

(WPSA) — A new surveys says fewer Americans are using all of their vacation days. The survey was conducted by Glassdoor.com and found, that only 23% of American’s used all of their vacation days last year.

Health experts warn that people who do skip out on vacation tend to be more stressed, have relationship problems and suffer from anxiety.

According to CBS Sacramento, one doctor says, “Vacations are good for you. “They’re a chance to recover and to get yourself going again and to give yourself some proper rest.”

For the full article click here.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s