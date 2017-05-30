Wife shoots husband in back say Pickens Co. deputies

PICKEN Co., SC (WSPA) – A Six Mile woman is accused of shooting her husband in the back say Pickens Co. deputies.

Deputies say it happened just after midnight Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Ike Rd. in Six Mile.

The man was shot in the lower back with a .380 pistol, according to deputies.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the wife, Melanie Christine Shove, 48, had the gun while she was in the bathtub.

The victim walked into the bathroom after an argument and was shot as he turned to leave.

He was closing the door behind him as the wife fired through the door.

Shove is charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a weapon during a violent crime.