Woman accused of stabbing woman in Pickens

By Published:
Sydney Ann Sanders
Sydney Ann Sanders

PICKENS, SC (WSPA) – A woman is accused of stabbing another woman early Tuesday morning, according to the Pickens Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say it happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Anthony Rd. in Pickens.

They found a woman with what appeared to be a stab or puncture wound to her side.

A man and a woman were at the home when it happened according to investigators.

The victim told deputies Sydney Ann Sanders, 21, stabbed her.

She was taken to the hospital for surgery for the stab wound.

Deputies say the motive for the stabbing is still under investigation.

Sanders has been charged with attempted murder.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s