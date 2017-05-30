Woman accused of stabbing woman in Pickens

PICKENS, SC (WSPA) – A woman is accused of stabbing another woman early Tuesday morning, according to the Pickens Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say it happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Anthony Rd. in Pickens.

They found a woman with what appeared to be a stab or puncture wound to her side.

A man and a woman were at the home when it happened according to investigators.

The victim told deputies Sydney Ann Sanders, 21, stabbed her.

She was taken to the hospital for surgery for the stab wound.

Deputies say the motive for the stabbing is still under investigation.

Sanders has been charged with attempted murder.