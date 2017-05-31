Amazon refunding $70M in purchases made by kids

(WSPA) – If your child accidentally made a purchase through an app without your permission, you may be able get that money back.

Yesterday, the Federal Trade Commission announced refunds are now available for parents. It includes games purchased through Amazon’s app store.

Last year a court found Amazon responsible for stuff that kids bought without their parents’ permission.

According to the FTC, more than $70M in charges may be eligible for refunds on the in-app purchases between November 2011 and May of last year.