Amazon refunding $70M in purchases made by kids

By Published:
Four kids' tablets are displayed, Monday, Dec. 21, 2015, in New York. Clockwise, from upper left, are LeapFrog's Epic, a Nabi Elev-8, Kurio's Xtreme 2, and an Amazon Fire Kids Edition. As competition has increased, kids' tablets have come a long way from bad graphics, slow processors, chunky exteriors and child-like operating systems. Todays products feature high-definition screens, speedier operations, fashionably slim bodies and Android-based operating systems, or in one case, Windows 10. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

(WSPA) – If your child accidentally made a purchase through an app without your permission, you may be able get that money back.

Yesterday, the Federal Trade Commission announced refunds are now available for parents. It includes games purchased through Amazon’s app store.

Last year a court found Amazon responsible for stuff that kids bought without their parents’ permission.

According to the FTC, more than $70M in charges may be eligible for refunds on the in-app purchases between November 2011 and May of last year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s