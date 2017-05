ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Several students are in custody after a brawl at TL Hanna High School.

Six girls and two boys were taken into custody by Anderson County deputies, said Kyle Newton with Anderson County School District 5.

Newton said the large fight broke out shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies and school officials are investigating the incident.

Newton said they are reviewing camera footage that taped the fight.