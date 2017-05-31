AUDIO from escape of Canadian sex slave in Pickens Co. released

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA-TV) – For the first time, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is releasing audio from the night a Canadian woman escaped sex slavery in Pickens County.

The sheriff’s office released the radio communication to 7 News through a freedom of information act request. It retraces their steps from the moments they surround the house belonging to the suspect Fred Russell Urey to the moment she breaks free from her alleged captor.

“Fred Russell Urey, 101 Cedar Court, Liberty,” the deputy can be heard confirming.

Pickens County Deputies surrounded the home on a tip from Canadian law enforcement. They were tracking the phone of woman whose family believed she was being held against her will.

“I can hear a little bit of movement inside. You got anything back there,” asks another deputy.

Inside was Fred Russell Urey and the woman that Sheriff Rick Clark says Urey lured from Canada to be a model. Claiming to be a photographer, Urey offered the woman 15 thousand dollars; but, days after her arrival, he took her to his home, restrained her and raped her. He only allowed the supervised contact with her family that would eventually lead to her escape.

“We’re making contact,” says a deputy.

Neighbors described the next moments as chaotic, as deputies began to yell and bang on the door to his home and then a brief scream heard over the radio as the woman flung herself to freedom.

“She comes busting out of a glass window,” said Sheriff Rick Clark in a news conference last week.

Sheriff Rick Clark outlined the next moments when deputies found Urey inside the home with a knife to his neck, threatening to kill himself.

“This went over two countries and ended up in Pickens County South Carolina, so that’s the very point of it can happen to you, don’t think it’s never going to happen to you,” said Clark.

Human trafficking awareness advocate, Zaina Greene, said her organization, SWITCH, rarely sees women be lured over borders.

“I think it says a lot that we are obviously an area for buyers. If people are coming from Canada all the way here to Pickens County, it says a lot about the environment we have here in the Upstate,” said Greene. “They really plan on how to coerce these girls and this is just a full sign of coercion. Any time that happens, it is human trafficking.”

Urey was charged with kidnapping, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and possession of meth with intent to distribute. He has a record and he’s been charged before with all of the charges he’s now facing.