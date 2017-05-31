Battle Of Columbias To Be Played In Prime Time

USC Athletics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (May 31, 2017) – The annual battle for the Columbia Cup will take place on Saturday, September 9, when the South Carolina Gamecocks travel to Columbia, Mo., to face the Missouri Tigers. The Gamecocks’ SEC opener is set for a 7 pm ET kick (6 pm local), and will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

Mizzou holds a slim 4-3 lead in the all-time series between the two SEC Eastern Division rivals. The Gamecocks won last year’s meeting by a 31-21 count at Williams-Brice Stadium. The teams have split two games in the Show-Me State, with Carolina winning by a 27-24 score in double overtime in 2013, and the Tigers posting a 24-10 win in 2015.

The Gamecocks will open the 2017 campaign on Saturday, September 2, when they travel to Charlotte for a non-conference tilt with NC State. That contest was previously announced as a 3 pm kick on ESPN.

Game times and television networks for the Gamecocks’ remaining 10 regular season games will be announced at a later date.