Bullets hit little girl’s bedroom, above couch where couple was sitting

UNION, SC (WSPA) – A woman says someone shot up her house Tuesday night, according to Union Police.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 200 block of Lipsey St. in the city of Union around 10:39 p.m.

When they got there a woman said she was lying down in the bed when she heard a noise that sound like 5 firecrackers popping.

She said she didn’t think anything of it until her 10-year-old daughter ran into her bedroom shaking with fear.

She went to her daughter’s bedroom and found someone had shot through the bedroom window, leaving bullet holes in the window, ceiling and wall.

She told officers the shooter must have been on foot because she didn’t hear a vehicle driving off.

The woman’s son and his girlfriend were on the couch when they heard the shots.

They said they went to the door and didn’t see anyone outside.

Officers found a bullet hole in the living room wall right above where the son and girlfriend were sitting as well as one in the kitchen window and kitchen wall.