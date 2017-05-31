Business owner evaded more than $40k in taxes in Anderson Co., Dept. of Revenue says

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
Daniel Zebene
Daniel Zebene (From: Anderson Co. Detention Center)

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – A former Anderson County business owner has been arrested on charges of tax evasion.

Daniel Zebene, the former owner of Tobacco Jungle Corporation, was arrested and charged with four counts of Tax Evasion.

According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, Zebene filed sales tax returns which said gross proceeds were $1.37 million between 2012 and 2015. However, investigators with the SCDOR found that actual proceeds were at least $2.17 million.

The Dept. of Revenue says Zebene evaded paying $40,777 in sales tax to the state.

Zebene is being held in the Anderson County Detention Center and faces up to $10,000 in fines and/or up to five years in prison for each charge.

