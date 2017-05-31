Caring for the Carolinas Food Drives

Caring for the Carolinas along with our sponsors Ingles, Hardees and Bath Fitter will be holding food drives in June at the below locations.

Please join us as we collect non-perishable food items to benefit local food pantries.

When school is out for the summer, the needs for our local food pantries increase. We need your help!

Wednesday June 17th

Ingles Store #77 Address: 625 Spartanburg Hwy, Hendersonville N.C

Non Profit: The Store House

Wednesday June 14th

Ingles store #204 Address: 8004 Warren H. Abernathy Hwy. Sptbg. S.C.

Non Profit: Middle Tyger River Community Center

Wednesday June 21st

Ingles Store #200 Address: 4600 Hwy 9 Inman S.C.

Non Profit: The Carpenter Table

Wednesday June 28th

Ingles Store #51 Address: 5251 Calhoun Memorial Hwy Easley S.C.

Non Profit: United Christian Ministry